TODAY |

Ex-gang member supports Destiny Church's Man Up programme despite his reservations about Brian Tamaki

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Religion
Auckland

Though he's far from his "cup of tea", former gang member Denis O’Reilly has backed Brian Tamaki’s bid to help gang members reform their lives.

Mr O’Reilly, a Black Power life member, appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast ahead of today's hui on meth and its impact on the community at the Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland.

Asked about Mr Tamaki’s Man Up self-improvement programme, Mr O’Reilly was positive despite his reservations about the Destiny Church leader.

"Well he’s not exactly my cup of tea but if you stop bashing your missus and start feeding your kids then I’m all for it," he said.

Among those attending the hui is Joe Walsh from the US band the Eagles.

"Well, Joe has been on this path with us since 2004, we did a thing called the Sinners Tour when we were realising meth was hitting," Mr O’Reilly said.

"Joe is in permanent recovery as it were …he just supports us positively, he affirms things, he says if you need help, call for it."

"If you fall over and go into relapse, pick yourself up, dust yourself down and start all over again."

Denis O’Reilly says Brian Tamaki’s not his “cup of tea” but he supported Man Up if there are positive outcomes. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Religion
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20
Helicopters are currently fighting the blaze at Koromiko, near the PIcton airfield.

Fire which ripped through forestry block south of Picton now under control
04:01
Jaffar Nuru has only just learned to walk again, now he is determined to run.

Teenage runner struck down by illness battles back to run again
Police car night generic

Desert Road closed after fatal crash involving car and truck

Costly lake snow algae found in Southland cooling water unit