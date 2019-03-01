Ex-gang member supports Destiny Church's Man Up programme despite his reservations about Brian Tamaki

Though he's far from his "cup of tea", former gang member Denis O’Reilly has backed Brian Tamaki’s bid to help gang members reform their lives.

Mr O’Reilly, a Black Power life member, appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast ahead of today's hui on meth and its impact on the community at the Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland.

Asked about Mr Tamaki’s Man Up self-improvement programme, Mr O’Reilly was positive despite his reservations about the Destiny Church leader.

"Well he’s not exactly my cup of tea but if you stop bashing your missus and start feeding your kids then I’m all for it," he said.

Among those attending the hui is Joe Walsh from the US band the Eagles.

"Well, Joe has been on this path with us since 2004, we did a thing called the Sinners Tour when we were realising meth was hitting," Mr O’Reilly said.

"Joe is in permanent recovery as it were …he just supports us positively, he affirms things, he says if you need help, call for it."