 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ex-detective says Mongrel Mob being outlawed in Queensland makes people 'feel safer', even if they aren't in reality

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia

A former detective says Queensland's decision to outlaw Kiwi gang the Mongrel Mob will have a superficial impact on the public's sense of safety, but questions whether this correlates to safety in reality.

Ex-senior detective inspector Lance Burdett says the Australian state of Queensland's practice of outlawing bikie gangs as criminal organisations has had some success, but there are more practical strategies to stopping their anti-social behaviour.

"Gangs are a problem and always have been in Australia and they do have quite a good strict policy with them, they'll set up road blocks to make sure they've got driver licences and not drinking while they're driving, so they do target them quite heavily, and are quite successful at it," Mr Burdett said.

"I think not seeing gang patches would make people feel comfortable and feel safer, but whether they actually are safer is another thing.

However, Mr Burdett says he's not sure how much of a specific problem the Mongrel Mob are in Australia, and outlawing them is just going to "drive them underground".

"There's a difference between gangs and criminal gangs. Criminal gangs cause a lot of harm in the community, mainly through drugs and that's where their money is," he said.

"You're far better off targeting their assets and hitting them where it hurts in their pockets, rather than just saying they're outlawed and breaking them up."

In contrast to outlawing the gangs, Mr Burdett says he would adopt a more integrative approach.

"I would get to know the gangs get to know what makes them tick," he said.

"Gangs were formed in the 60s and 70s particularly in New Zealand as whānau, they came to the cities so they just associated with each other, like a lot of people do, they go to gyms, that's how it started.

"And then they started getting into the criminal underworld and stuff and making money out of crime. You're better off liaising with them and getting to know them.

"Get some intelligence and work with them if you can. If the only reason [for existing] is family, then support that."

Mr Burdett says he would "doubt very much" that outlawing the Mongrel Mob will make them leave Australia.

Former senior detective inspector Lance Burdett says it would be better to target bikie gangs’ assets than outlaw them. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: 'Huge black trail of smoke' coming from large factory fire in Lower Hutt
3

Police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
4

Live stream: Breakfast
5

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:42
The original facility was made for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, but was damaged beyond repair in the earthquakes.

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

00:20
Dark black smoke is coming from the site in Gracefield, near Wellington.

Watch: 'Huge black trail of smoke' coming from large factory fire in Lower Hutt
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Researchers call for Government action on alcohol harm as up to 3000 babies born with alcohol-related brain damage a year
00:23
Comfort Witeri-Thompson died on Tuesday evening in hospital, and police saw her death wasn’t an accident.

Post mortem underway on 18-month-old who died in 'non accidental' Waikato incident

Conor McGregor avoids jail time following wild clash with rival UFC stars

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice

This time, Conor McGregor didn't put up a fight.

The mixed martial arts star pleaded guilty today to disorderly conduct and will perform five days of community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena in which he was caught on camera hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program and barred from contact with fighters injured in the mayhem after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.

There are no restrictions on McGregor's travel. If he stays out of trouble for a year, his record will be wiped clean.

If he violates the terms of his plea deal, he could be jailed for up to 15 days. Prosecutors said he's already paid to fix the bus.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said outside a Brooklyn courthouse. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support."

The 30-year-old Irish brawler, who last month said he regretted his actions, then rushed to a waiting SUV with his entourage, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters and a self-professed superfan.

"You're the champ Conor!" Robbie Fox yelled, an Irish flag draped around his neck.

"They won't do anything to you Conor, you're the champ!"

McGregor, clad in a tight, blue pinstripe suit, was joined in court by his 25-year-old friend, fellow fighter, Irish citizen and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who was sentenced to three days of community service and anger management.

Prosecutors said the sentence will allow McGregor to "reflect on his conduct and give back to society."

The charges to which he and Cowley pleaded guilty are technically violations, not criminal offenses.

McGregor, once the UFC's simultaneous 145- and 155-pound champion, hasn't fought since the fracas.

The UFC stripped him of its 155-pound championship belt in April because he had not fought in 17 months.

During that time, McGregor turned to boxing and secured a guaranteed $30 million payday despite losing a highly anticipated bout last year to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The UFC declined to comment today on the outcome of McGregor's case.

Last week, McGregor attended the World Cup final in Moscow as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and posed with him in a photo posted on Instagram. In the caption, McGregor called Putin "one of the greatest leaders of our time."

The day before, on McGregor's 30th birthday, his girlfriend revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant with their second child.

McGregor, widely known for his fight-related antics, was seen on camera attacking the bus in a Barclays Center loading dock after a press event ahead of UFC 223, which featured the sport's biggest card of the year.

He and an entourage that UFC president Dana White described as "20 hoodlums that flew in from Ireland" crashed the event allegedly looking for retaliation against main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had been in an altercation with McGregor's friend Artem Lobov.

Video showed McGregor tossing trash cans and being blocked from throwing a barricade before he launched the hand truck.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were hurt by shattered glass, forcing them from their bouts.

Nurmagomedov, the current 155-pound champion, was on the bus and said he had to be restrained to keep from fighting McGregor.

In an online chat with fans this week, Nurmagomedov said he'd be interested in taking that battle to the UFC octagon.

White said McGregor justified the confrontation in a text exchange just before he turned himself in to police. According to White, he said it "had to be done."

The Irishman must have anger management treatment, after he admitted disorderly conduct. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:11
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

'Horrifying' new findings show 23 per cent of Kiwi women drink while pregnant - 'It's a really sensitive time for the brain development'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

A health expert has compared new findings that 23 per cent of New Zealand women drink while pregnant as equivalent to the Zika virus for the destructive toll it takes on our children.

University of Auckland Professor of Public Health Chris Bullen said statistics that 23 per cent of Kiwi women drank in their first trimester, and 13 per cent beyond that, was "horrifying" but "not surprising" considering New Zealand's drinking culture.

Professor Bullen said, despite the high number of women drinking during their first trimester being due to the fact they don't know they're pregnant, this is actually a critical time for fetal brain development.

"It's a really sensitive time for the brain development in the baby as well as other organs, and so what we see later on in life is children with learning difficulties, children with behavioural problems, they often end up in the courts in adult life and they may be mentally impaired, and often low birth rate babies," Professor Bullen said.

"So that first trimester is really important and the problem is some women don't know they're pregnant, some women do know they're pregnant and they keep drinking, and that's a real concern, and we need to do more around that with our education programs."

Around about one per cent of the 60,000 babies born in New Zealand each year will likely have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, causing structural anatomical problems with their face, right through to subtle learning problems and behavioural impairment.

This accounts for around 3000 babies born in New Zealand each year, which is equivalent to Zika virus' impact on America - ratio wise.

The study found there were a small proportion of women who were drinking more than four drinks per week, and some more than 20 drinks per week. 

"The problem is any alcohol the women drinks during pregnancy effectively the baby's drinking at the same time and the baby doesn't have the capacity to process the alcohol in the same way an adult does," he said.

Professor Bullen said these behaviours needed to be combated by three things: take the advice of the law commission on alcohol on how to deal with drinking as a society, provide better information for women at the point of sale of alcohol in terms of labeling plus general education curriculum to women, and more advice from GPs to women about the risks of alcohol.

University of Auckland Professor Chris Bullen said there are many risks of developmental harm to unborn babies from drinking while pregnant. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Health