 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ex-cop acquitted of sex charges denied application to be lawyer

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A former police officer who admitted sending explicit texts to a 13-year-old girl has lost a legal fight to be admitted as a lawyer to the High Court.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

Ethan James Brown, who is 27, was twice acquitted of sexual offending in relation to events when he was 19.

He resigned from the police following an employment investigation.

The Law Society opposed his admission as a barrister and solicitor because he did not come clean over details of the allegations.

He applied to the High Court for admission as a barrister after the New Zealand Law Society would not accept him.

In a decision released today, Justice Wylie said the society had justifiable concerns.

If Mr Brown had been more open in his disclosures to his employer, the police and the Law Society, he would have been prepared to accept he had reformed - but he had been less than honest, Justice Wylie said.

He declined the application.

In the High Court in Auckland last week, the society's lawyer Paul Collins said their concern was around his honesty about the details of allegations and whether he took them seriously.

"His lack of probity shows a lack of insight into the seriousness of the events and shows him to still be an unreliable person in this area," he told the court last week.

In earlier correspondence the society told Mr Brown they needed to know of any findings from the police's disciplinary action against him. He denied there were any.

He told the court then that he had not mislead the society as he was only subject to an employment investigation and had resigned before any disciplinary hearing or action was taken.

"I wasn't intending to be dishonest," he said.

Paul Collins said Mr Brown had also failed to tell them the truth about his communications with a 13-year-old girl.

He said in initial correspondence with the society Mr Brown admitted he exchanged texts with her but maintained he did not know her age as she had told him in person she was 16.

Mr Collins spent much of the cross-examination pressing Mr Brown's recollection of her age, asking whether he accepted there was no independent evidence to support his position.

Text messages read out by Mr Collins showed the girl had told him she was 13 early on in their correspondence.

Mr Brown said he must have been aware of her age at the time but he'd been unable to remember the details of the texts until they were shown to him again seven years later.

"I didn't lie. I hadn't seen those text messages. I told what I honestly believed."

However, he admitted after reading them he must have known her age at the time.

"My memory failed me," Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown repeatedly said he was "disgusted" at his 19-year-old self.

Mr Collins said the society was concerned he didn't accept the seriousness of events like that.

"I know how serious things are and know how serious things were" Mr Brown said.

"I'm not a predator."

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

00:15
2
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

02:17
3
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

4
Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Roseanne Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after US network axes show

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 