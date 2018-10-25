Ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig loses latest bid to overturn sex harassment ruling

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has lost his bid to overturn a court finding that he sexually harassed his press secretary.

Today's Court of Appeal decision is the latest chapter in a years-long legal saga over the fallout from the 2014 election campaign, when Craig's staffer Rachel MacGregor suddenly resigned.

The appeal relates to a 2019 High Court judgment in Craig's defamation case against MacGregor.

Justice Hinton found Craig and MacGregor had defamed each other to some extent.

But she also found Craig had sexually harassed his former employee - making her the third judge to reach that conclusion.

Craig went to the Court of Appeal to challenge that.