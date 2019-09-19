TODAY |

Ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to appeal ruling he sexually harassed press secretary

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

Ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig says he is appealing the ruling that he sexually harassed his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Two weeks ago today, a High Court judgment found that Mr Craig's former press secretary did not defame him by claiming he sexually harassed her - because the claim was true.

In turn, the decision found Mr Craig defamed Ms MacGregor by suggesting she had made false claims of sexual harassment against him, and that she was a liar.

It also found he defamed her in suggesting that she had victimised the Craigs, and that she was the kind of person who would victimise and hurt a family.

At the time Ms MacGregor said the decision was a relief.

"It’s my strong wish that Justice Hinton’s ruling is not appealed by Mr Craig and that he finally leaves me alone to get on with my life," she said in a statement.

"After all this time, and all this litigation, I just want this awful ordeal to be finally over."

Today Mr Craig confirmed to 1 NEWS he is appealing the decision.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ex-Conservative Party leader had sued Rachel MacGregor for defamation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Concerns as sword-wielding men waving Chinese flag march at Waikato University
2
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
3
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
4
All Wellington train services stopped for 'police emergency'; Auckland also disrupted
5
Electric vehicle sales in New Zealand reach 'turning point'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Electric vehicle sales in New Zealand reach 'turning point'

All Wellington train services stopped for 'police emergency'; Auckland also disrupted

Housing scheme to help Christchurch families own their own home gets underway
02:08

Third of vaping advisory group come from e-cigarette industry