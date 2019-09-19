Ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to appeal ruling he sexually harassed press secretary

Ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig says he is appealing the ruling that he sexually harassed his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Two weeks ago today, a High Court judgment found that Mr Craig's former press secretary did not defame him by claiming he sexually harassed her - because the claim was true.

In turn, the decision found Mr Craig defamed Ms MacGregor by suggesting she had made false claims of sexual harassment against him, and that she was a liar.

It also found he defamed her in suggesting that she had victimised the Craigs, and that she was the kind of person who would victimise and hurt a family.

At the time Ms MacGregor said the decision was a relief.

"It’s my strong wish that Justice Hinton’s ruling is not appealed by Mr Craig and that he finally leaves me alone to get on with my life," she said in a statement.

"After all this time, and all this litigation, I just want this awful ordeal to be finally over."