Ex-British Army tank up for grabs in $100 a ticket Auckland raffle

Auckland woman Makere Edmond-Piripi was surprised when her husband and his friends brought an old army tank for $45,000.

Now Kiwis have a chance to own it with the machine set to be raffled off.

"I thought he was going to bring a toy tank home or something … then this pulled up on a truck and I was just shocked," Mrs Edmond-Piripi told Seven Sharp.

The Ex-British Army FV432 APC has been in the hands of the Auckland couple for the past eight-months and the pair had plans of taking it up north, however it currently isn’t legal to drive.

The tank is fitted with a Rolls Royce engine and can hit a top speed of 70 km/h.

Mrs Edmond-Piripi says it’s time for the "beast" to move on and says there are 500 raffle tickets up for grabs for the price of $100 each.

The idea is set to get the tank moving but Mrs Edmond-Piripi says that "depends on who wins".

    The tank’s owner reckons it’s time the “Beast” moved on. Source: Seven Sharp
