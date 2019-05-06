TODAY |

Ex Auckland Council employee admits accepting $7500 to give associate contract

A former employee of Auckland Council has pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption in relation to bribery.

A charge was brought against Sundeep Dilip Rasila, 42, by the Serious Fraud Office, and Rasila today admitted that he accepted $7500 in return for awarding a contract to an associate of his.

That associate, Sunil Chand, 56, also pleaded guilty at the hearing, and admitted giving Rasila the kickback in return for his company being awarded the contract, which was worth about $140,150.

Both were remanded on bail and will reappear for sentencing at Auckland High Court on May 12.

