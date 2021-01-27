'Evolving situation' - Possible new community cases complicate Australia's decision over NZ bubble

Australia is seeking more information from New Zealand health authorities before restarting quarantine-free travel after two possible new community coronavirus infections.

A 72-hour pause on the one-way travel bubble is due to end at 2pm tomorrow, but a decision on whether to extend it could come down to the wire.



Two people who completed hotel isolation in New Zealand have returned positive results despite earlier twice testing negative and completing their 14-day quarantine.



Australia's Acting Chief Health Officer Michael Kidd said more information about the new cases was needed before a decision on travel arrangements would be made.



"The situation is evolving rapidly," he told reporters in Canberra today.



"We will be following up the details of both of these cases with the New Zealand authorities once further details, including the results of additional testing, are known."



The travel bubble was frozen after a New Zealand woman tested positive for the highly contagious South African variant of coronavirus.



She completed quarantine before circulating in the community but there has been no detected local transmission so far.

