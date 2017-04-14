Evidence at National MP's trial focused on whether protester planned to attack Paula Bennett with dildo

Evidence at the trial of National MP Chester Borrows has centred around whether a protester was threatening Cabinet Minister Paula Bennett with a dildo.

Chester Borrows. Source: 1 NEWS

The Whanganui District Court has heard how anti-TPP activist Philip Rewiti brought a sex toy to a protest outside a motel, where Mr Borrows and Mr Bennett were attending a breakfast.

He'd bought it at a two dollar shop and scrawled "Paula B" on the plastic toy.

Former cop and courts minister Borrows is accused of one count of careless driving, injuring two of the group, Tracey Treadwell and Denise Lockett.

After the court was shown footage of the incident this morning, Mr Rewiti was asked if he'd been waving the sex toy at Mrs Bennett.

"Before this you had your dildo out, waving it around," defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said.

"You not only had your dildo out. You were yelling 'I’ve got a present for you'?"

Mr Rewiti admitted police had warned him he'd be arrested if he threw the dildo, but couldn't recall if he'd had it in the car, or in his hand.

The court earlier heard Mr Rewiti had posted on Facebook a link to Mrs Bennett talking about sexual violence, with the comment "see you shortly, bitch", and a picture of the dildo.

Mr Rewiti said he'd bought the plastic toy in a $2 shop.

Mr Bourke said it was "a threat" to Mr Bennett, and Mr Rewiti was inspired by an earlier protest when minister Steven Joyce was hit in the face with a dildo.