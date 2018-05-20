 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Everything was done by the book' - Rafting company says after man's death

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The rafting company responsible for a trip in which a man died yesterday says it has done everything by the book.

The incident occurred in Skippers Canyon, near Queenstown.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Shortly before 4pm yesterday a group of six Australians went through a succession of rapids in Skippers Canyon near Queenstown and overturned.

Totally Tourism owns Challenge Rafting, the company involved.

Its general manager, Tim Barke, said a safety kayak helped the group to shore but one man lost his grip and was swept through another rapid.

Mr Barke said after getting the man to shore, CPR was done but he was unable to be resuscitated.

"From the investigations that we've been undertaking so far, we believe everything was done by the book and standard procedure but the outcome was certainly something we did not expect.

"Rafts overturning is not unusual for grade 4 - 5 rivers, customers are issued with equipment to help keep them warm and safe including a 5mm wetsuit, 5mm neoprene jacket, 5mm booties, spray jacket, life jacket and helmet."

Another member of the group was injured and was flown to Lakes District Hospital.

Queenstown Rafting General Manager Luke Taylor said he and his staff were devastated by the incident.

"Our hearts go out to our guests and the families of those involved in this. Both our companies wish to offer the group our sincere condolences and ongoing support," Mr Taylor said.

Maritime New Zealand and police are investigating the death.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

2

Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Waikato

02:10
5
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.

02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve, in a service that broke molds and created new ones.


Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

00:57
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 