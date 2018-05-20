'Everything was done by the book' - Rafting company says after man's death

The rafting company responsible for a trip in which a man died yesterday says it has done everything by the book.

The incident occurred in Skippers Canyon, near Queenstown. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Shortly before 4pm yesterday a group of six Australians went through a succession of rapids in Skippers Canyon near Queenstown and overturned.

Totally Tourism owns Challenge Rafting, the company involved.

Its general manager, Tim Barke, said a safety kayak helped the group to shore but one man lost his grip and was swept through another rapid.

Mr Barke said after getting the man to shore, CPR was done but he was unable to be resuscitated.

"From the investigations that we've been undertaking so far, we believe everything was done by the book and standard procedure but the outcome was certainly something we did not expect.

"Rafts overturning is not unusual for grade 4 - 5 rivers, customers are issued with equipment to help keep them warm and safe including a 5mm wetsuit, 5mm neoprene jacket, 5mm booties, spray jacket, life jacket and helmet."

Another member of the group was injured and was flown to Lakes District Hospital.

Queenstown Rafting General Manager Luke Taylor said he and his staff were devastated by the incident.

"Our hearts go out to our guests and the families of those involved in this. Both our companies wish to offer the group our sincere condolences and ongoing support," Mr Taylor said.