'Everyone clapped when we landed' - man onboard flight from virus-hit Wuhan relieved to be home

Source:  1 NEWS

A man onboard the Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland tonight carrying people from coronavirus-hit Wuhan says is ecstatic to be back home.

Aaron Mahon was one of the 193 people onboard the Government chartered flight that landed a Auckland International Airport shortly after 6pm today.

"Everyone clapped when we landed, such a wonderful feeling," Mr Mahon told 1 NEWS.

"The staff are amazing, so personal and so helpful.

"Every person was so safe on the flight".

He said the food on the flight was good too.

The New Zealanders and Pacific Islanders onboard the flight will tonight head to Whangaparāoa where they'll be quarantined.

The Australian passengers will be transferred immediately onto a flight home.

Speaking to media after the plane landed tonight Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said no one became unwell on the flight.

