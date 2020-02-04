'Everyone clapped when we landed' - man onboard flight from virus-hit Wuhan relieved to be home

A man onboard the Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland tonight carrying people from coronavirus-hit Wuhan says is ecstatic to be back home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aaron Mahon was one of the 193 people onboard the Government chartered flight that landed a Auckland International Airport shortly after 6pm today.

"Everyone clapped when we landed, such a wonderful feeling," Mr Mahon told 1 NEWS.

"The staff are amazing, so personal and so helpful.

"Every person was so safe on the flight".

Air NZ mercy flight from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, China arrives in Auckland

He said the food on the flight was good too.

The New Zealanders and Pacific Islanders onboard the flight will tonight head to Whangaparāoa where they'll be quarantined.

Kiwi stuck in virus-hit Wuhan relieved to be coming home on special Air New Zealand flight

The Australian passengers will be transferred immediately onto a flight home.