 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Every resource being thrown at getting fires under control – Christchurch mayor

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fires are saddling both sides of the port hills and are crossing into other districts.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
The fires are saddling both sides of the port hills and are crossing into other districts.

LIVE: Some evacuated residents allowed to head home to collect belongings as Port Hills fire threatens 450 properties

01:21
2
Cashmere's Doug and Vikki Pflaum couldn't hold back the tears after losing their family home in the Port Hills fire.

Watch: Christchurch couple break down after seeing home of 25 years in ruins from fire

01:40
3
Andrew Lynn earns husband of the year after he quickly grabbed his wife Nicky's wedding dress as they fled the Port Hills fire.

Watch: Honey, I've got the passports and wedding dress - husband's mad dash for belongings

00:06
4
After 80 years in operation manufacturing is set to move to Australia.

Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin set to close down next year

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:02
The fires are saddling both sides of the port hills and are crossing into other districts.

LIVE: Some evacuated residents allowed to head home to collect belongings as Port Hills fire threatens 450 properties

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ