Every region in NZ sees population boost for first time in eight years

For the first time in eight years the population has increased in every region across New Zealand.

In the past year down south, the fast-growing areas are the Queenstown Lakes District, up more than five per cent, Selwyn District, the mainly rural area in central Canterbury and the central Otago District which includes Alexandra and Cromwell.

Moving up to the North Island and the biggest increase is in the Kaipara District just north of Auckland.

Similar trends were seen in Auckland, now home to 35 per cent of Kiwis.

However, there are seven regions where deaths outweigh births - including Timaru, Kapiti Coast and Buller.


After years of successive governments touting regional growth initiatives, it’s not just the cities growing anymore. Source: 1 NEWS
