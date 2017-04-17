 

'Every night, I live and I die' - Lorde set to give fans new song ahead of album release

Lorde fans are eagerly awaiting the release of another track from her upcoming album after the Kiwi singer took to social media to give fans a clue this morning.

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.
The Grammy award winning singer tweeted the lyrics, "Every night I live and die - feel the party to my bones," this morning followed by the date Friday, June 2, 6am NZT.

This will become the fifth song shared ahead of the June 16 release date for the 20-year-old's new album Melodrama. 

After teasers and clues, Lorde unveiled the first song from the album, Green Light, in March, later revealing the second track, Liability a week later. 

Then in her Coachella comeback performance she sang never-before-heard track Homemade Dynamite, and days before she held an intimate show revealing another track called Sober from the forthcoming album.

Songs Sober and Homemade Dynamite are yet to be officially released.

Full track list for Melodrama:

Green Light

Sober

Homemade Dynamite

The Lourve

Liability

Hard Feelings/Loveless

Sober II (Melodrama)

Writer In The Dark

Supercut

Liability (Reprise)

Perfect Places

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.

Lorde releases highly anticipated new album tracklist with string of new songs
