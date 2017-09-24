 

'Every minor party got hammered' – ACT Party leader David Seymour justifies dismal party vote

Q+A

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the dismal performance of the minor parties this general election was due to voters' fear their broader political leanings, left or right, Labour or National, would not be reflected in the Government. 

ACT Party leader David Seymour said voters would have liked to vote for the minor parties but were worried about a Right or Left Government being elected.
"Every minor party got hammered, we kind of went back to a first-past-the-post environment," Seymour said.

"We had people saying 'look I like ACT, I'd love to vote ACT but I'm worried the right will lose if I don't vote National'.

"Of course that's not true."

The ACT Party got just 0.5 per cent of the vote in yesterday's 2017 general election. 

The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce believes the election has taught National to act quicker on issues like child poverty and housing.

Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

However, Morgan said 'I've got another life, I'll have to think about it' – when asked about whether he'd lead his party.

'They are screwing the younger generation' - TOP leader Gareth Morgan says self-interested voters have dictated 2017 election

Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce believes the election has taught National to act quicker on issues like child poverty and housing.

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

Saturday's election gave National 58 seats, well ahead of Labour's 45.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.


 
