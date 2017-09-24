'Every minor party got hammered' – ACT Party leader David Seymour justifies dismal party vote

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the dismal performance of the minor parties this general election was due to voters' fear their broader political leanings, left or right, Labour or National, would not be reflected in the Government.

"Every minor party got hammered, we kind of went back to a first-past-the-post environment," Seymour said.

"We had people saying 'look I like ACT, I'd love to vote ACT but I'm worried the right will lose if I don't vote National'.

"Of course that's not true."