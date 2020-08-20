Events industry in 'crisis' as alert levels change in an instant

Shaun McGivern's on the road to his third marathon, but Covid-19's blocked the way.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“This is the fourth one this year that’s been postponed or cancelled so we are getting fairly used to it.”

With no certainty alert levels will drop by next month, organisers of the Hawke’s Bay Marathon have called off the 6000 strong event.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of Ironman Oceania says organising gatherings of more than 100 people is challenging at the moment.

“To try and book in suppliers, organise volunteer groups and let your customers know so they can book in travel and accommodation, you have to give them some lee time you can’t organise these sorts of events on two or three weeks notice.”

The marathon was the largest event due to take place in Hawke's Bay post lockdown, estimated to deliver a much needed $4 million to the local economy.

With 75 per cent of runners coming from out of town, local businesses will lose out .

Michael Henly from Havelock North wine bar Smith & Sheth says it’s not just the runners they are losing, but the support crew as well.

“They are here to celebrate, there a very few of the marathon goers that are here to take it so seriously that they aren’t going to have any fun around it so it’s a big hit.”

Gisborne’s summer showpiece Rhythm ‘n’ Vines has already sold 20,000 tickets.

They're full steam ahead but with added hygiene measures and contact tracing considered.

RnV founder Hamish Pinkham says there is an appetite for summer festivals and is keeping positive with the event four months away.

“I think we'd like to know by early December if there's going to be any restrictions and we're taking it week by week, I mean things can change overnight.”

Event organisers want changes to be able to hold large events at alert level two.

Avoiding last minute cancellations and lost economic opportunity.

“There is no doubt that the event industry is in crisis...but ultimately we are going to need some sort of certainty around the ability to deliver mass gatherings,” David Beeche says.

It makes it an uncertain time for local businesses like Smith and Sheth.

“The atmosphere is that people are willing to be out and about if they can but they are just not sure if they can.”

Health Minister Chris Hipkins isn’t budging at this stage.

“I wouldn’t rule out further tweaks to the system in the future but at the moment certainly for the duration of this notified lockdown period there will be no further changes to the alert levels.”