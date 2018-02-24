 

Evening weather report: Saturday 24 February

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

TVNZ weather presenter Chris Chang with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try late in Super Rugby thriller

Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter who inherited $137m, tells court she's broke


Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

01:49
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Fatal car and tractor crash leaves one dead in Waikato

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
