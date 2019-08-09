TODAY |

Even the worst sex offenders can be helped, clinical psychologist says

The rehabilitation of sex offenders is in the headlines as the man dubbed the Beast of Blenheim is set to be released on parole later this month.

Serial rapist Stuart Murray Wilson, 72, will be released on parole to a cottage on the grounds of Whanganui Prison after serving 21 years in prison, unable to leave without permission.

Stewart Murray Wilson, 72, is one of New Zealand’s worst sex offenders. Source: 1 NEWS

One clinical psychologist says even the worst offenders can be helped.

"These people are not all the same, that we can reliably classify these people into different risk categories for reoffending based on some historical information, as well as psychological characteristics," clinical psychologist Gwenda Willis, an Associate Professor at The University of Auckland told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"Now, when we're talking about the people that are in the well above average risk category, the highest risk category, we're talking about five per cent of people who have been convicted for a sex offence.

"We can help those people reduce risk - that risk doesn’t stay constant."

Dr Willis said some things which can help rehabilitate offenders include physchological treatment programmes; the promotion of "safe reintegration practices, helping these people have stable housing, have a job, sort of live a normal life"; and, in some cases, "some sort of external control to contain risk."

Clinical psychologist Dr Gwenda Willis Spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the issue. Source: Breakfast
