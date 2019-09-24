TODAY |

Even smokers support Whangārei street becoming smokefree, campaigner says

The man behind a Whangārei street becoming smokefree says even smokers are behind the initiative.

Ex Air Force doctor Len Thompson has only been living in Graham Street for three years, but has already made a big impact.

His smokefree idea came after one of his neighbours was burgled two years ago and he decided to start a neighbourhood watch.

After setting it up, Mr Thompson decided to go a step further and canvas Graham Street residents on making the area smokefree.

"Eighty per cent were in favour, including the smokers," he told Seven Sharp.

The local council has backed Mr Thompson and the street's residents call to ban smoking and vaping in public on the street.

Graham Street now sports a smokefree symbol spray-painted on the footpath.

Watch Michael Holland's report on the committed 87-year-old's initiative in the video above.

The chief organiser of the initiative is an ex Air Force doctor. Source: Seven Sharp
