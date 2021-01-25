Evacuations near Kaiapoi as Canterbury firefighters battle second major vegetation fire today

As temperatures rise into the high 20s in Canterbury today, another fire has sparked, threatening properties.
Fire at Pines Beach. Source: 1 NEWS
Fire and Emergency NZ's Brent Weeks says evacuations are taking place as a 250-metre-long fire in vegetation at the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi threatens homes.
He says the fire has already destroyed two sheds.
Seven pumps and seven tankers, along with three helicopters, have been called to the scene.
It comes after another fire threatened properties in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs today.
Fire and Emergency says activity there is winding down and no houses were damaged despite the fire getting within metres.