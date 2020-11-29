TODAY |

Evacuations, road closures amid heavy flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua

Source:  1 NEWS

Several roads have been closed and more than a dozen houses have been evacuated after rain caused severe flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua.

Flooding in Plimmerton. Source: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The road between Paekākāriki and Plimmerton roundabout on State Highway 1 and Grays Road are now closed, the Porirua City Council said on Facebook this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there are slips on Paekākāriki Road, with crews currently working to keep the road open.

It's believed around 15 houses in Plimmerton have since been evacuated, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have set up a control truck on Moana Road to assist those affected, the council said.

Fire services have so far received 22 flooding-related calls this morning, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Wellington has advised motorists to avoid flooded areas if possible, or to follow directions of emergency services on site.

Police are in attendance with traffic management, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, drivers have been asked to take care on State Highway 1 Urban Motorway, Ngauranga Gorge and State Highway 2 Petone as rain may cause surface flooding.

"Slow down, increase your following distance, turn on your headlights and drive to the conditions," NZTA warned.

New Zealand
Transport
Weather News
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leading epidemiologist calling for overhaul of MIQ process amid repeated system failures
2
Body found during search for missing East Auckland woman
3
Evacuations, road closures amid heavy flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua
4
Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Wellsford, north of Auckland
5
New Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, vows to bring 'broader perspective' to new role
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Wellsford, north of Auckland

Body found during search for missing East Auckland woman
01:43

Rideshare drivers struggling as industry 'oversaturated', workers say
02:10

Hemp tea pulled from supermarket shelves after breaching rules, but it's still available online