Evacuations, road closures amid heavy flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua

Several roads have been closed and more than a dozen houses have been evacuated after rain caused severe flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua.

Flooding in Plimmerton. Source: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The road between Paekākāriki and Plimmerton roundabout on State Highway 1 and Grays Road are now closed, the Porirua City Council said on Facebook this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there are slips on Paekākāriki Road, with crews currently working to keep the road open.

It's believed around 15 houses in Plimmerton have since been evacuated, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have set up a control truck on Moana Road to assist those affected, the council said.



Fire services have so far received 22 flooding-related calls this morning, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

