Evacuations near Kaiapoi as Canterbury firefighters battle second major vegetation fire today

As temperatures rise into the high 20s in Canterbury today, another fire has sparked, threatening properties.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Brent Weeks says evacuations are taking place as a 250-metre-long fire in vegetation at the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi threatens homes.

Two sheds have been destroyed and five homes have been evacuated with Civil Defence being activated.

Eighteen fire engines and four helicopters are at the scene, with their main goal being trying to protect homes and property.

One firefighter is now being treated on site for smoke inhalation.

The fire is stretching across 20 hectares burning pine tree’s in its path.

The coast guard was called out to sea to give firefighters a visual from the ocean.

Fire and Emergency say they are bringing in more rural firefighters and experts.

It comes after another fire threatened properties in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs today.

