TODAY |

Evacuations near Kaiapoi as Canterbury firefighters battle second major vegetation fire today

Source:  1 NEWS

As temperatures rise into the high 20s in Canterbury today, another fire has sparked, threatening properties.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire has already destroyed two sheds. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency NZ's Brent Weeks says evacuations are taking place as a 250-metre-long fire in vegetation at the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi threatens homes.

Two sheds have been destroyed and five homes have been evacuated with Civil Defence being activated.

Eighteen fire engines and four helicopters are at the scene, with their main goal being trying to protect homes and property.

One firefighter is now being treated on site for smoke inhalation.

The fire is stretching across 20 hectares burning pine tree’s in its path.

The coast guard was called out to sea to give firefighters a visual from the ocean.

Fire and Emergency say they are bringing in more rural firefighters and experts.

Homes evacuated as scrub fire burns in coastal Christchurch suburb

It comes after another fire threatened properties in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopters are being used to attack the Redcliffs blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency says activity there is winding down and no houses were damaged despite the fire getting within metres. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:18
As queues grow at Northland's Covid-19 testing sites, so does frustration and anger
2
Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant
3
National's Shane Reti says there's missing information about where the Northland Covid-19 case had been
4
Evacuations near Kaiapoi as Canterbury firefighters battle second major vegetation fire today
5
National moves location for annual caucus retreat after confirmed Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

Chris Hipkins warns Kiwis not to share 'fake, untrue' social media content about Covid-19

Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant
00:41

No new Covid-19 cases in the community connected to Northland case found after latest testing

Full video: Hipkins, Bloomfield update Northland Covid situation, number of new coronavirus infections