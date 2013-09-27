Evacuations in Piha as crews battle large scrub fire

A dozen fire crews are battling a large scrub fire in Piha, west of Auckland this morning.

Fire Services were called to Piha's south-end around 2am.

A fire spokesperson said the fire covers at least seven hectares.

"A few houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure," he said.

Many others have self-evacuated.

There are 10 crews and two tankers working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

At first light, helicopters will be deployed to help extinguish the fire.