'Euthanise the bastards' - Hannah Tamaki's campaign advisor suggests we 'end the lives' of paedophiles

The campaign advisor for Coalition New Zealand party leader Hannah Tamaki has suggested paedophiles should be euthanised and also advocated introduction of the death penalty for them.

Jevan Goulter is campaign manager and chief strategist for the Coalition New Zealand party led by Hannah Tamaki, wife of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Mr Goulter has posted a video on Facebook, with accompanying text that reads: "With the Country looking to make Euthanasia as common as adding an extra teaspoon of sugar to their coffee, why waste $100k per annum housing pedophiles in jails cells when we could just euthanize them too."

He adds: "put ya PC feelings away, because honestly I dont suspect to many people would be particularly upset..."

In the video, Mr Goulter says, "If we're going to be talking about euthanasia then we may as well throw in the people that are messing 'round with our kids and young people as well like this Ratana minister who I'm reading today has been convicted for the third time in his life. It's the third time he's been convicted for messing round with young people with children.

"...should we not just throw a few of these people in that commit heinous crimes against our children and young people? I think we should," he says.

"We should save $100,000 of taxpayers money that it costs us to hold them when they're incarcerated and just damn well euthanise the bastards as well at the same time. I see no reason why we shouldn't do that."

Mr Goulter points out this is his personal view, not that of the Coalition New Zealand Party, and says he's entitled to a personal view.

ACT leader David Seymour, whose End of Life Choice Bill on euthanasia has passed its second reading in Parliament, has described Mr Goulter's comparison as "insensitive and idiotic".

"I've never looked to the Destiny Church or its associates for guidance on moral issues," Mr Seymour told Newshub.