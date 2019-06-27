Euthanasia referendum to be decided by MPs tonight

The question of whether to legalise euthanasia may go to the public - as MPs are set to vote tonight on whether a referendum should be held at the next election.

A referendum was a bottom line for New Zealand First MPs, who voted in favour of the second reading. The party threatened to pull any further support if one was not held.

A month later, the party submitted the proposed change to the End of Choice Life bill for a binding referendum at the 2020 election, where a question on legalising cannabis will be also be asked.

NZ First health spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said at the time legalising euthanasia "directly affects the fabric of society, and is one that temporarily empowered politicians alone should not decide upon".

Some MPs have been vocal over whether they will support a referendum or not, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern telling media this week she would vote in favour if the bill would fall over otherwise.

On Quickfire: Inside Parliament, Labour's Kiri Allan said she would vote in favour of a referendum and National's Andrew Bayly said he would not.

The proposed law change is currently in the 'Committee of the House' stage, meaning MPs can propose and vote on changes - one of those whether the question should go to the public.

The second reading of the bill saw a 70 in favour, 50 against split in vote.

