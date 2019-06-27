TODAY |

Euthanasia referendum to be decided by MPs tonight

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte

The question of whether to legalise euthanasia may go to the public - as MPs are set to vote tonight on whether a referendum should be held at the next election.

A referendum was a bottom line for New Zealand First MPs, who voted in favour of the second reading. The party threatened to pull any further support if one was not held.

A month later, the party submitted the proposed change to the End of Choice Life bill for a binding referendum at the 2020 election, where a question on legalising cannabis will be also be asked.  

NZ First health spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said at the time legalising euthanasia "directly affects the fabric of society, and is one that temporarily empowered politicians alone should not decide upon".

Some MPs have been vocal over whether they will support a referendum or not, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern telling media this week she would vote in favour if the bill would fall over otherwise. 

On Quickfire: Inside Parliament, Labour's Kiri Allan said she would vote in favour of a referendum and National's Andrew Bayly said he would not. 

The proposed law change is currently in the 'Committee of the House' stage, meaning MPs can propose and vote on changes - one of those whether the question should go to the public. 

The second reading of the bill saw a 70 in favour, 50 against split in vote.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

National’s Judith Collins was among those to speak movingly about the issue, ahead of the 70-50 vote. Source: Breakfast

The End of Life Choice Bill passed its first reading 76-44 in 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Live updates: Foreman was the first to spot the fire and raise alarm, says Fletcher boss
2
Live stream: SkyCity bosses front media over convention centre inferno
3
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
4
'Think about the game, rather than themselves' - Steve Hansen hits out at Six Nations
5
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand axing London flights via LA, turns sights to New York
00:25

Auckland fire road closures: What you need to know
04:37

The region with New Zealand's biggest second-hand economy revealed

Tītīrangi chook round up: 'We ensure all animals go to forever homes'