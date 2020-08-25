Euthanasia billboards vandalised in Auckland

Euthanasia billboards around Auckland have become the latest victims of vandalism in the lead up to the 2020 election.

Vandalised euthanasia billboard on Hobsonville Rd Source: 1 NEWS

VoteSafe.nz had put up signs at 200 sites nationwide, including 160 in Auckland from Bombay to Orewa, which question the safeguards in the End of Life Choice Act.

But a hoarding in Glenfield has now been stolen twice, and another in Hobsonville has been targeted with spray paint. Each time, the billboards were only up for two day most, and it's believed they were attacked overnight.

While he is disappointed with the damage, Votesafe campaign manager Henoch Kloosterboer said he wasn't surprised.

"We're dealing with a very emotive topic and I accept that it's a conversation that's very hard for many, but we are asking that people respect the right to have the conversation and respect the democratic process."

Each sign cost about $100, including the materials, petrol and time used to install them.

Mr Kloosterboer said the billboards were put up to highlight that there was insufficient safeguards in the Act, though.

They contain the catchphrase "lethal dose" and differ in statements, including "no assessment for coercion required", "no attempted treatment required" and "no mental health support required".

"We are hoping that the signs will encourage people to be fully informed before they cast their vote in this binding referendum," Mr Kloosterboer said.

"We're passionate about health and wellbeing, and leaving a better, safer New Zealand for future generations. Our goal is to debunk misinformation and to help Kiwis make a truly informed vote when it comes to this binding referendum.

"We're highlighting both the well-known facts about the Act, and the lessor-known but perhaps more critical facts about the Act."

Mr Kloosterboer said he supports difference in opinion.

Vandalised euthanasia billboard on the corner of Glenfield Domain Rd Source: 1 NEWS

"Ultimately this is up to the people of New Zealand to decide. All we're asking is for people to be informed before they cast their vote in this binding referendum."

The attacks follow dozens of political billboards destroyed in the lead up to October's election.

Police told 1 NEWS they are aware of the vandalism.

"Police have received reports in relation to billboards being vandalised or defaced on Hobsonsville Road, Hobsonville and at the intersection of Domain Road and Glenfield Road, Birkenhead in the past fortnight.