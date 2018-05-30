EU proposal to ban single-use plastics sets the global standard, say Greenpeace NZ

The European Union’s proposal to ban single use plastics has set a new global standard for tackling the plastics crisis, Greenpeace NZ says.

The EU proposed banning plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and balloon sticks when alternatives are easily available, in an attempt to reduce litter spoiling beaches and ocean beds.

Greenpeace NZ’s ocean campaigner Emily Hunt says the equivalent of one rubbish truck’s worth of plastic is entering the ocean every minute.

Hunt says the NZ government needs to step in and regulate this issue.

The European Commission said its proposal would seek to cut marine litter in half for the ten most prominent items and avoid environmental damage estimated at over $250 billion over the next dozen years.