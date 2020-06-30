TODAY |

EU allowing New Zealanders to travel to Europe from tomorrow

New Zealanders will be able to travel to Europe from tomorrow.

New Zealand is one of 14 countries whose citizens are deemed “safe” to be let in. Source: Breakfast

The European Union has named 14 countries whose citizens are deemed "safe" to be let in from July 1, including Australia, Canada and Japan.

Global international travel and tourism had effectively come to a halt several months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned anyone who takes a non-essential trip may need to pay for quarantine when they arrive back in the country.

