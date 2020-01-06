Espionage charges laid against NZ Defence Force soldier

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldier will face espionage charges at a Court Martial.

File picture. Source: NZDF

The Linton-based soldier has continued name suppression, the NZDF said in a statement today.

The Director of Military Prosecutions laid the charges against the accused.

They include four charges of espionage, two charges of attempted espionage, two charges of possession of an objectionable publication, and one charge of doing an act likely to prejudice service discipline or bring discredit on the service.

The soldier also faces one charge of negligently failing to perform a duty and four charges of failing to comply with written orders.

No date has yet been set for the hearing at the Court Martial of New Zealand.

The soldier was taken into military custody in December after police carried out a search warrant at Linton Military Camp, near Palmerston North.

In December, a Defence Force spokesperson said suppression was granted as publication of the person’s details would be likely to cause extreme hardship or endanger safety.