'Escapism and exploration' - Lorde opens up about going to 'crazy places' after split from boyfriend

In a candid new interview Lorde has opened up about a break-up with a boyfriend, and her relationship with alcohol.

Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day three of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Source: Getty

In the interview with Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in Australia, Lorde admitted she did some drinking to help deal with the pain of breaking up with her photographer boyfriend James Lowe in late 2015.

"After a break-up, you go to these crazy places. I definitely did."

"I probably was [self-medicating]," Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, told Stellar.

"There was an element of escapism and exploration and wanting to be myself in strange situations and see what happens. After a break-up, you go to these crazy places. I definitely did."

When asked about her worst experience with alcohol, she struggled to recall one.

"I don't know if I have really had a bad one. I don't really get a hangover, I am still at that age. I definitely inspire people to keep drinking."