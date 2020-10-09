Escape from managed isolation facility to be reviewed, says PM

The Prime Minister says there will be a review into how a woman escaped from a managed isolation facility in central Auckland earlier in the week.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility. Source: rnz.co.nz

The woman was caught trying to leave the Grand Millennium Hotel through a fire exit early yesterday morning.

She later revealed she had absconded the previous night and walked around the inner city for around three hours.

Jacinda Ardern said, for the most part, people are complying with the rules, but like all such incidents, this will be looked at.

"We always look at exactly what happened in that scenario so we can keep tightening up the system, making sure that we've got everything covered."

National Party leader Judith Collins said the escape makes a joke of the whole managed isolation system.

She said the government should be using blue-tooth technology or Covid cards to keep track of people.

"To hear that this person tried to escape and had already successfully escaped the night before and for a two hour jaunt somewhere in the city and then popped back up again, I mean it just makes a joke of the whole thing."

The woman was swabbed and tested negative for Covid-19 yesterday and she was due for her day three test today.

Since the system was set up, 14 people have been stopped after absconding from an Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility.