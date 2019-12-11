Eruption survivors threaten to sue White Island Tours

A lawyer representing Australian victims of the Whakaari/White Island disaster says they are exploring legal action against White Island Tours.

Whakaari/White Island pictured on December 11, 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Law firm Stacks Goudkamp has been hired by passengers and family members to sue the cruise operator, Royal Caribbean, for alleged negligence, breach of contract, and breach of Australian consumer law.

Lawyer Rita Yousef said expanding that to include the New Zealand tour operator White Island Tours will hinge on how it conducted business in Australia.