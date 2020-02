A man is accused of having fled police this morning after officers spotted him "driving erratically" in West Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they attempted to stop the driver in Te Atatu shortly after 6.30am, but he took off in his vehicle.

The vehicle was followed through CCTV cameras, but no pursuit was initiated, police told 1 NEWS.

The driver was tracked through West Auckland, onto the motorway and ended near Royal Road.