TODAY |

Eric Watson loses UK court appeal to wipe $40 million off money owed to Sir Owen Glenn

Simon Plumb
1 NEWS Producer and Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Simon Plumb

Rich-lister Eric Watson has lost another battle in his high-stakes war with Sir Owen Glenn.

Overnight, the latest development in the Kiwi pair’s bitter business divorce – which revolves around a $259m (£129m) investment of Sir Owen’s wealth - emerged out of the Court of Appeal in London.

And again, the verdict has gone against Mr Watson.

This time, he’s failed in an appeal to slash around $40m off the eye-watering sum of money the UK High Court last year ruled he owed Sir Owen.

In July 2018, one of the most complex cases ever seen in the UK High Court ruled Mr Watson owed his former business partner a £129m ($259m) stake back – plus about $86m (£43m) interest - from a joint investment venture turned sour.

The presiding judge, Justice Nugee, said that he was satisfied that Watson had "resorted to deliberate deception".

Mr Watson appealed the calculation of the whopping lost interest bill, arguing that the rate used by Justice Nugee was too high – and attempted to reduce the sum by about $46m (£23m).

But the Court of Appeal (Lord Justice McCombe, Lord Justice Hamblen and Sir Bernard Rix) have unanimously dismissed Mr Watson’s appeal.

“This marks another important milestone in what has already been a seven-year journey to expose and remedy the web of deceit woven,” Sir Owen told 1 NEWS in a statement.

“My focus now is on enforcement of the court’s ruling which, in addition to receiving the sum due to me will, I hope, prevent the risk of Mr Watson being able to deceive friends and/or other potential business partners in the same way again.”

1 NEWS has approached Mr Watson for comment.

Eric Watson. Source: Photosport
More From
New Zealand
Business
Simon Plumb
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Graphic warning: Circus bear attacks trainer during wheelbarrow performance, ventures into crowd
4
'Total disregard for sustainability' - Family accused of black market crayfish ring
5
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland man who slit throat of flatmate's puppy jailed for more than two years
00:24

Quick turnaround of counter-terrorism law could lead to unintended consequences - Amnesty International

Justin Lester officially asks for recount after losing Wellington mayoralty race

Traffic delays expected out of Auckland, Wellington for Labour weekend holidaygoers