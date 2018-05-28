 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Eradication likely option as decision nears on Mycoplasma bovis solution

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As farmers wait to hear today's decision on whether the government will attempt to eradicate the cow disease Mycoplasma bovis or instead contain it, the Minister of Agriculture and Biosecurity said eradication has been the option focused on by the government. 

D-Day for Government decision on M bovis action plan
Source: Breakfast

Later today the government will announce their decision on the national plan for the M. bovis outbreak which has so far affected 38 farms. It will be either long-term management or phased eradication. 

The disease, which causes serious health issues for cows but no issues for humans, was first discovered on an Oamaru farm last year and is present in most other countries.

No country has ever attempted to eradicate M. bovis.

Minister Damien O'Connor told Mediaworks today that if eradication of the disease is possible, then it could "reduce the cost of farming and improve the way we farm". 

Jacinda Ardern says the Government is closely considering the next steps to take in order to combat Mycoplasma bovis in New Zealand.
Source: Breakfast

It is estimated that it would take 10 years to eradicate, and be a bill of $1 billion to New Zealand's economy, Mediaworks reported.

More than 22,000 cattle have now been culled, the majority having no symptoms of M. bovis. Mr O'Connor said that number could go to 60,000, possibly more. 

Mycoplasma bovis can cause untreatable mastitis in cows, severe pneumonia for 30 per cent of calves, swollen joints and severe arthritis. It does not infect humans, but can be spread through close contact between cattle or on contaminated equipment. 

Related

Politics

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
The Rawene Masonic Hotel in Northland.

After Northland mum leaves baby on footpath to gamble, hotel decides to axe its pokies

00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

4

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

Legendary New Zealand middle distance runner and Auckland councillor Dick Quax dies

Close friend and fellow athlete Rod Dixon posted of Dick's death online, saying "my great friend and competitor passed away peacefully in New Zealand this morning".

03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.

03:29
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nearly 30,000 nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

"We're needing a very clear pay boost right now." says the nurses' union.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 