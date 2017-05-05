EQC to manage Edgecumbe clean-up after devastating flooding

The Earthquake Commission will take charge cleaning up Edgecumbe properties flooded by successive cyclones.

Gerry Brownlee, the minister responsible for the commission, says having the Government foot the bill means work can begin while cost-sharing arrangements are finalised.

The EQC will also clean up properties for home owners who don't have insurance.

"The EQC has started the clean-up efforts and contractors on the ground have already cleared about 17 properties with around 15 more currently scheduled," he said.

Anne Tolley, who is minister responsible for Edgecumbe, said the town was in the recovery phase.