TODAY |

EQC leaves 'legacy of distrust' as inquiry finds series failings

Source:  1 NEWS

An inquiry's found the Earthquake Commission (EQC)'s response to the Canterbury earthquakes was woeful, with a report out today detailing a litany of failings. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today’s report detailed a litany of failings. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the report, the EQC’s repair programme was inadequate with poor staffing and un-coordinated planning adding to the botched repairs it carried out which led to distress and trauma for Cantabrians.

“It’s heartbreaking to say the least to read the stories of what we’ve heard. I think there are stories here in Christchurch we’ve heard for a decade now but to see them collected in to one volume is certainly confronting,” says Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister, Megan Woods. 

The Earthquake Commission has apologised for its response and says they have left a legacy of distrust with more than 1500 EQC claims still unresolved. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
TVs in Porirua lose signal after transmission tower catches fire
2
Covid-19 updates: Two Waikato Hospital nurses test positive for virus
3
Why New Zealand's Covid-19 death rate remains low compared to other countries
4
Military may help escort returning Kiwis to holding centres, Winston Peters says
5
Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend

Benefit numbers jump due to Covid-19 crisis

Longer lockdown could harm education say principals
00:49

RocketLab successfully catches rocket with a helicopter