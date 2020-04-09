EQC leaves 'legacy of distrust' as inquiry finds series failings

An inquiry's found the Earthquake Commission (EQC)'s response to the Canterbury earthquakes was woeful, with a report out today detailing a litany of failings.

According to the report, the EQC’s repair programme was inadequate with poor staffing and un-coordinated planning adding to the botched repairs it carried out which led to distress and trauma for Cantabrians.

“It’s heartbreaking to say the least to read the stories of what we’ve heard. I think there are stories here in Christchurch we’ve heard for a decade now but to see them collected in to one volume is certainly confronting,” says Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister, Megan Woods.