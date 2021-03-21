Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple

A man has been charged with murder over last week's Epsom double homicide.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police investigating the deaths of an Epsom couple have charged a man with their murder, they revealed this afternoon.

Police have charged a man who is currently under guard at Auckland Hospital with the murders of Elizabeth and Herman Bangera.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 29-year-old faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder, police say.

A bedside court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at a press conference on Sunday that the pair who died were husband and wife. Herman Bangera was 60, and Elizabeth Bangera was 55.

The couple died at a property on The Drive in Epsom, Auckland, on Friday.

Both died at the Epsom address after suffering stab wounds.

Two other people were taken to hospital. One, who is related to the deceased pair, is under police guard.

Beard would not say how the person is related to the family.