TODAY |

Epiha to be sentenced on basis he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Justice Geoffrey Venning has ruled that Eli Epiha will be sentenced for his murder charge on the basis that he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt.

Eli Epiha. Source: 1 NEWS

He had pleaded guilty, but had argued there was no intention, and it was a “reckless discharge of a weapon”.

He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill Constable Hunt’s partner, Constable Goldfinch, but a jury found him guilty of that this week.

Natalie Bracken. Source: 1 NEWS

It also found Natalie Bracken, 31, guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent.

Epiha and Bracken will both be sentenced on October 1.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: 1 NEWS

On June 19 last year, Epiha crashed his car on Reynella Drive in West Auckland while fleeing from police, hitting a member of the public.

Constable David Goldfinch. Source: 1 NEWS

He then got out and shot at two officers, Constable David Goldfinch, who was hit four times but survived, and Hunt who died of his injuries.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Laura James
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Poison tampons used to kill feral dogs in Far North
2
DHB staff 'distressed' by Oranga Tamariki's treatment of child
3
'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years
4
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
5
Supermarket industry 'not working well' for consumers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

DHB staff 'distressed' by Oranga Tamariki's treatment of child

Poison tampons used to kill feral dogs in Far North

Morning Briefing July 29: Pfizer data points to third dose in fight against Delta

TikTok star on life support after shooting at California cinema