Epiha to be sentenced on basis he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt

Justice Geoffrey Venning has ruled that Eli Epiha will be sentenced for his murder charge on the basis that he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt.

Eli Epiha. Source: 1 NEWS

He had pleaded guilty, but had argued there was no intention, and it was a “reckless discharge of a weapon”.

He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill Constable Hunt’s partner, Constable Goldfinch, but a jury found him guilty of that this week.

Natalie Bracken. Source: 1 NEWS

It also found Natalie Bracken, 31, guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent.

Epiha and Bracken will both be sentenced on October 1.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: 1 NEWS

On June 19 last year, Epiha crashed his car on Reynella Drive in West Auckland while fleeing from police, hitting a member of the public.

Constable David Goldfinch. Source: 1 NEWS