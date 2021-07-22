Epiha to be sentenced on basis he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt

Justice Geoffrey Venning has ruled that Eli Epiha will be sentenced for his murder charge on the basis that he meant to kill Constable Matthew Hunt.
He had pleaded guilty, but had argued there was no intention, and it was a “reckless discharge of a weapon”.
He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill Constable Hunt’s partner, Constable Goldfinch, but a jury found him guilty of that this week.
It also found Natalie Bracken, 31, guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent.
Epiha and Bracken will both be sentenced on October 1.
On June 19 last year, Epiha crashed his car on Reynella Drive in West Auckland while fleeing from police, hitting a member of the public.
He then got out and shot at two officers, Constable David Goldfinch, who was hit four times but survived, and Hunt who died of his injuries.