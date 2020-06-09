Epidemiologist stresses importance of face masks during Covid-19 Alert Level 1

New Zealanders need to get used to wearing face masks in some circumstances, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says.
It comes as the country moved from Alert Level 2 to 1 at midnight, after the last remaining active case of Covid-19 recovered yesterday.
Professor Baker told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame the Alert Level move was a "good decision", but Covid-19 was a tough virus to fully eliminate.
"We have achieved it and that is a huge achievement."
He said many countries that had made similar moves to eliminate Covid-19 had had setbacks.
Professor Baker said complacency, the continual partial opening of borders, winter months and large social events could all lead to new Covid-19 cases.
He said using fabric face masks would be way to stop keep Covid-19 at bay.
"We need to get used to the idea face masks are needed in some circumstances."
That included all flights and potentially on public transport during the winter months.
"It's a useful precaution. Many countries around the world it’s regarded as personal hygiene."