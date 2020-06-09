TODAY |

Epidemiologist stresses importance of face masks during Covid-19 Alert Level 1

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders need to get used to wearing face masks in some circumstances, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Michael Baker says New Zealanders should get used to the idea masks are needed in some circumstances. Source: Q+A

It comes as the country moved from Alert Level 2 to 1 at midnight, after the last remaining active case of Covid-19 recovered yesterday. 

Professor Baker told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame the Alert Level move was a "good decision", but Covid-19 was a tough virus to fully eliminate. 

"We have achieved it and that is a huge achievement."

Ministry of Health not recommending face masks despite dozens of other countries doing so

He said many countries that had made similar moves to eliminate Covid-19 had had setbacks. 

Professor Baker said complacency, the continual partial opening of borders, winter months and large social events could all lead to new Covid-19 cases.

He said using fabric face masks would be way to stop keep Covid-19 at bay. 

"We need to get used to the idea face masks are needed in some circumstances."

That included all flights and potentially on public transport during the winter months. 

"It's a useful precaution. Many countries around the world it’s regarded as personal hygiene."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand reaches Level 1 but businesses want clarity over border restrictions
2
Epidemiologist stresses importance of face masks during Covid-19 Alert Level 1
3
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
4
Life in Level 1: What New Zealanders can and can't do under new restrictions
5
Bail set at $1.5 million for US cop charged with murdering George Floyd
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:26

Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
09:16

New Zealand house prices could 'potentially' drop worse than 9% - Reserve Bank
07:50

Air New Zealand fronts up over $100 million refund problem
05:47

Fair Go: Victims of rogue roofer who took more than $250k from them call for tougher sentence