Epidemiologist say its 'critical' for essential service workers to wear masks

Epidemiologists say some workers not following the Government’s advice to mask up in locations where physical distancing isn’t always possible is the result of not making the recommendation compulsory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“When you compare New Zealand with the rest of the world, nearly every other high income country has got mandated mask use in a range of settings,” Professor Nick Wilson of Otago University’s public health department told 1 NEWS.

At Alert Level 3 in Auckland, the Ministry of Health is highly recommending the use of masks when out in public and elsewhere at Alert Level 2, it says masks should be considered in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

But some supermarket and public transport staff are not following this advice, with psychology expert Dr Danny Osborne of Auckland University saying this is contributing to mask use not being normalised among the general public.

“It's really critical for workers to be wearing masks especially when they’re working in essential services; it provides important informational and normative information to the community about what the proper behaviour is,” Dr Osborne said.

“Unfortunately what happens when we see other people not wearing masks, that provides a bit of a normative influence in the environment which then subsequently allows us to break from the Government's recommendations of wearing masks.”

Dr Osborne said people can read the situation as a “subtle clue… that maybe wearing masks may not be so important in this particular context” despite the public health information being shared that a face mask can help stop viral droplets from spreading when people talk, laugh, cough or sneeze.

Countdown and Foodstuffs declined to be interviewed but in statements said health and safety protocols are in place to keep staff safe during the pandemic and masks were available for staff who want to use them.

Both companies said without a Government mandate for mask use, staff are being encouraged but not required to use them.

Red Bus, Ritchies Coachlines, Go Bus and Greater Wellington Regional Council, who oversees operators of the capital’s public transport system, also didn’t want to be interviewed on-camera, but said masks are available for staff that want to wear them.

In a statement, the council said that it had strongly recommended mask use to staff and customers, in line with Government advice.

Red Bus stated, "uptake is around 50 per cent. If there was any evidence of community transmission in Canterbury, or the region changed to level 3 or 4, we would move to make masks wearing mandatory as a practicable measure to enhance workplace and public safety."

Worksafe said its current position is that the Health and Safety at Work Act does not require businesses to go beyond the Ministry of Health’s requirements.

One public health law academic, Louise Delany from Otago University, said employers and unions should take the recommendations from health officials seriously.

“Recommendations from health officials help colour what kinds of actions and what kinds of ways employers and employees can take to fulfil their obligations… taking it on board to as evidence of how they can comply with the duties which they already have to comply with,” she said.

She said employers are obliged to ensure that if there is a risk and if it is reasonably practicable to ensure the risk is mitigated, for the action to be taken.

“Social distancing… the possibility or not, the ‘indoor-ness,’ the amount of people around, all those are going to be different factors which will be different in different workplaces.”

First Union retail organiser Robin Wilson-Whiting said some supermarket staff are not wearing masks due to the material getting in the way at work and because of discomfort.

She said employers should lead the way with comfortable, appropriate masks and by providing training on how to use masks safely.

Ms Wilson-Whiting said it was also important not only workers but the public were encouraged to wear masks in store, and keep their distance.

First Union transport spokesperson Jared Abbott said he thought the majority of bus drivers would support compulsory masking for all passengers and bus drivers.

Professor Michael Baker said mass masking at Alert Level 2 could help avoid the need for the public to stay at home at higher alert levels.

"Getting high uptake of such behaviour will need some compulsion in the same way that physical distancing is also mandated," he stated.

Professor Nick Wilson also said there were economic benefits to mandating mask use for indoor public places such as on busses and in locations where people are often in close proximity, such as bars and nightclubs.

“It’s far less inconvenient than having a lot of the economy still closed; we'd be able to open up I think nearly all workplaces… maybe move to an Alert Level 2.5, down from three and use masks to minimise the risk,” he said.

Professor Wilson said without an order from the Government, it’s “very hard” for people to adopt masking if they see themselves as a minority.

“This is one of the key steps they need to do as well as obviously improving things like the border but when there’s an outbreak, we need mask use but we also need improved contact tracing with using digital technology.”

He said mask supply is not an issue with recent moves by the Government to increase supply in the community, many New Zealand companies making masks and the public also able to make their own using old clothing.

“There's now no actual valid reasons why we shouldn’t progress in this area.

“We really need to do everything we can that's reasonable to reduce the risk,” he said.