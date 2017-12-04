 

Environmentally damaging microbeads to be banned in NZ mid-2018

Plastic microbeads in products such as facial cleansers, bath scrubs and toothpaste will be banned in New Zealand next year, as the new Government adopts a move started by its predecessor.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says microbeads in things like facial cleansers, bath scrubs and toothpaste cause environmental damage.
Source: 1 NEWS

Plastic microbeads are tiny pieces of plastic used in cosmetic and cleaning products which wash down the drain and into the ocean where they are often consumed by marine life.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has today approved regulation to ban microbeads and she acknowledged the last government for the work they did on the issue.  

"Many of you may be familiar with the environmental damage that microbeads in things like facial cleansers, bath scrubs, toothpaste is causing," she said. 

"They're not small enough to be captured by wastewater treatment systems but they are large enough to cause environmental damage, particularly to marine life."

Ms Ardern said New Zealand is not the only country dealing with this issue as others have as well.

She said she's pleased that the ban will be gazetted by Parliament this week and there will be a six month transition before it comes into force.

The announcement follows a long campaign by environmentalists.

'Let's ban and protect our waterways' - Kiwis demand immediate ban on plastic microbeads

