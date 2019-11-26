Environmentalists outraged over Otago oil and gas exploration permits

Environmentalists are outraged over Environment Protection Authority's decision to grant oil and gas company OMV GSB permission to drill up to 10 exploration wells off the Otago coast.

Thirty protestors boarded an OMV vessel as it prepared to leave the Port of Timaru Sunday. Source: Greenpeace

In 2018, the Government banned future permits for offshore drilling and exploration however this ban did not extend to current permits, which out of the 14, OMV holds around half.

Last month, environmental activists around the country took part in a protest about the permits granted to OMV allowing them to drill wells off the coast of Taranaki.

Environmental groups have criticised the decision with Greenpeace calling the move "deeply hypocritical" and launching a petition asking for the Government to reconsider the permits.

"New Zealand politicians have been in Madrid these last weeks selling their supposed climate leadership to the world. But, under their watch, the EPA is allowing one of history’s largest climate polluters to drill for more oil and gas right here in New Zealand,” said Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

Oil Free Otago's spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden questioned the Government's dedication to combating climate change saying the move is "a slap in the face to all who care about the climate crisis and our future".

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins called the decision "disappointing but not a surprising outcome from the EPA."