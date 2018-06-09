Environment Canterbury's smoke-busting team urging people to burn smarter

As cold winter weather rolls in, many health and environment experts are urging Cantabrians to burn smarter.

Armed with high-tech gear and old-fashioned know-how Environment Canterbury are tracking down excessively smoky fireplaces.

But they're not out to issue fines or dob in offenders.

"People are a bit concerned if they hear people driving around looking at their chimneys, but what we're saying is don't be scared," Environment Canterbury air quality director Katherine Trought told 1 NEWS.

"What we're doing is leaving info in letterboxes of houses where we see smoky chimneys with tips on how to burn smoke free."

It is part of a drive by Environment Canterbury to meet the region's target of just one high pollution night a year, by 2020.

Canterbury's long been a large contributer to pollution from fires, but since 2012 that has been steadily improving.

"Now when we get the 50mg standard we're only just over, so with a bit more effort we believe we will be under the limit most nights," said Ms Trought.

This year is the first winter since older style, inefficient burners were banned, other low-emission burners are yet to be phased out.

Although Christchurch is on-track to reach the target, other areas like Timaru have a long way to go.

"We don't want people to not light their fires and be cold and worried," said Ms Trought.