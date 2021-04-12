TODAY |

Environment Canterbury hopes new fine, naming and shaming, deters rubbish dumpers

Source:  1 NEWS

Those who dump rubbish at any of Canterbury’s three national parks risk not only a $750 fine, but also being named and shamed online.

The organisation picked up more than 60 tonnes of rubbish across the region’s three national parks in a single year. Source: Breakfast

Environment Canterbury park rangers are now allowed to issue the fines under the Resource Management Act after the regional council picked up more than 60 tonnes of rubbish across the parks in a single year.

The names of those fined will then be published on the Environment Canterbury’s website for 12 months.

The region’s national parks include the shores of Lake Tekapo, and the banks of the Waimakariri and Ashley-Rakahuri rivers.

Collecting and disposing of the rubbish cost ratepayers more than $150,000 during the 2019-20 financial year.

