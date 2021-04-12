Environment Canterbury hopes new fine, naming and shaming, deters rubbish dumpers

Those who dump rubbish at any of Canterbury’s three national parks risk not only a $750 fine, but also being named and shamed online.

Environment Canterbury park rangers are now allowed to issue the fines under the Resource Management Act after the regional council picked up more than 60 tonnes of rubbish across the parks in a single year.

The names of those fined will then be published on the Environment Canterbury’s website for 12 months.

The region’s national parks include the shores of Lake Tekapo, and the banks of the Waimakariri and Ashley-Rakahuri rivers.