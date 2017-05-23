 

Environment Canterbury concerned after plans for new water bottling plant emerge

Plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling site have raised concern over its possible impact on the region from Environment Canterbury (ECAN).

Source: 1 NEWS

ECAN says it's concerned about the effect of the potential water take.

Acting consents manager for ECAN Philip Burge says, "We're looking at what the effect is on the aquifer and other neighbouring bores".

This comes after a lucrative Christchurch water consent, that allows over 20 billion litres of water to be taken over the next 15 years, was bought by a group of Chinese investors.

The water consent was purchased along with a dilapidated Kaputone Wool Scour in Belfast just north of Christchurch for $9 million dollars by Cloud Ocean Water, a mineral water company that's 20 per cent owned by offshore Chinese investors.

Naturally Pure New Zealand Water Director Phillip Burmester made $3 million on the land sale, and has today revealed he owns a neighbouring site with a water consent, and plans are already underway to build a bottling plant there.

He says "We're due to lodge a building consent, the Kaputone site was three hectares, this is eight hectares with a rail siding. It's a great outcome for all".

Labour Environment spokesperson David Parker says "I think New Zealanders will be shocked that we're selling off many litres of water to be sent overseas in bottles without any royalty coming back to New Zealanders. I think it's wrong".

Environment

Christchurch and Canterbury

