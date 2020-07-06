TODAY |

Entrance to Tauranga Harbour now cleared after broken down log ship blocked entrance

Source:  1 NEWS

A departing log ship which lost engine power at the entrance to Tauranga Harbour early this morning has now been towed off the sand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are about 20 people on board the Funing-9690913, which is anchored near the base of Mauao. Source: 1 NEWS

The Funing-9690913, which was bound for China, lost power about 12.30am and had to be anchored near the base of Mauao with two Port of Tauranga tug boats in attendance.

There were about 20 people on board, as well as a maritime pilot from Port of Tauranga.

Maritime NZ deputy director of safety and response systems Nigel Clifford said no oil or other pollution has been reported from the vessel, nor any injuries to the crew.

Tauranga port authorities set up a response centre to manage the event, while Maritime NZ has established a team to provide coordination and support.

The Funing-9690913 has blocked the entrance to Tauranga Harbour after breaking down. Source: Supplied

The vessel initially appeared to be on the edge of the shipping channel, where the seabed is sandy, but the ship was towed off the sand shortly before 8.30am.

Weather and sea conditions at the time it of the engine failure were "fairly poor", with a 30 knot wind and significant swell, according to Martitime NZ.

However, the wind and swell is expected to ease throughout today.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
'We'll be waiting' a while if Australia wants nationwide trans-Tasman bubble - Jacinda Ardern
2
Police confirm four deaths in separate car crashes across New Zealand yesterday evening
3
Parents of toddler left brain damaged after choking on apple say WorkSafe's actions 'unbelievable'
4
Horror as road rage driver appears to slam on brakes, causing motorcyclist to slam into back door
5
Police searching for convicted murderer 16-year-old Haami Hanara
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ Football confirms convicted paedophile filmed kids for promotion work

Police searching for convicted murderer 16-year-old Haami Hanara
16:42

Exclusive: Kylee Guy seeks justice for murdered husband Scott Guy
02:04

Good Sorts: A friendship born out of a shared love for darts