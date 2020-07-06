Entrance to Tauranga Harbour blocked by broken down log ship

A departing log ship has lost engine power at the entrance to Tauranga Harbour early this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Funing-9690913, which was bound for China, lost power about 12.30am and is currently anchored near the base of Mauao with two Port of Tauranga tug boats in attendance.

There are about 20 people on board, as well as a maritime pilot from Port of Tauranga.

Maritime NZ deputy director of safety and response systems Nigel Clifford said no oil or other pollution has been reported from the vessel, nor any injuries to the crew.

Tauranga port authorities have set up a response centre to manage the event, while Maritime NZ has established a team to provide coordination and support.

The Funing-9690913 has blocked the entrance to Tauranga Harbour after breaking down. Source: Supplied

The vessel appears to be on the edge of the shipping channel, where the seabed is sandy.​

Weather and sea conditions at the time of the engine failure were "fairly poor", with a 30 knot wind and significant swell, according to Martitime NZ.