Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

The public could soon be expected to pay a fee to use Tongariro National Park in a bid to preserve the sacred site.

Source: 1 NEWS

Local iwi, Ngati Tuwharetoa, will sign its Deed of Settlement with the Crown on Saturday next week and part of the deal gives iwi dual-guardianship over the Tongaririo National Park and decision making power.

The park features the popular Tongariro Alpine Crossing, which in 2015 had more than 125,000 visitors.

Ngati Hikairo spokesman Te Ngaehe Wanikau said iwi are hoping to co-split management of the park with the Department of Conservation through the settlement.

"Our main focus is the wellbeing of the site, and right now it is being compromised by the number of people using it and the lack of management plan in place," Wanikau told 1 NEWS NOW.

Wanikau said although it's a controversial topic, it is likely they will introduce an entrance fee for park users.

Tongariro Expeditions owner Jared Thomas said he was aware of the proposed charge and supported it.

"It's not a charge – it's a maintenance fee and at this point in time, the park is in real need of that maintenance," Mr Thomas said.

"We work closely with the iwi", Thomas said, "which makes sense as we are the ones at the coal face and we can advise and make recommendations based on what we're seeing - right now, that's a high volume of people coming through and a lack of cohesive management strategies."

Wanikau anticipated backlash if the fee was enforced but said it was necessary to save the site.

"We aren't being overboard in the cultural sense, we aren't saying 'do a karakia' or anything like that, just don't take a crap when there are toilets to use, and don't drop your rubbish, it's common sense stuff and it's a shame we are having to even have these conversations," Wanikau said.

Wanikau said iwi were in positive discussion with DOC and that he hoped the Deed of Settlement will further solidify their relationship.

DOC has been approached for comment.

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry said earlier this year a new booking system on DOC tracks which would see tourists pay more than New Zealanders.