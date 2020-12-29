Entire Northland region moves to banned fire season

Far North has moved to a prohibited fire season as fire fighters try to contain a blaze near Ninety-Mile Beach that forced the evacuation of about 100 homes.

Fire at Ahipara, December 29, 2020. Source: Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

The fire broke out yesterday evening in the Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve.

Fire and Emergency says conditions made it hard to contain overnight but no houses have been damaged.

Last week, Fire and Emergency moved Whangārei and Kaipara to the same restrictions.

Principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said that as of 8am today, all bonfires and campfires were banned in the region.

"It is very dry up in the Far North, and we want to take every step possible to reduce the risk of potentially dangerous fires, like we are dealing with at Ahipara," Taylor said.

"We have a lot of visitors in the area and they must understand the fire dangers around Northland.

"We need the people of Northland, and those holidaying in Northland, to do their part to prevent a wildfire this summer."

Fire and Emergency said campers should examine the area they were spending time in and create an escape plan.

"If you are staying somewhere you are unfamiliar with, you should look at safe escape routes from where you are staying.

"A fire can start quickly and at any time of the day, and an escape plan away from your accommodation can be a lifesaver."

Taylor urged people not to use fire as a tool to burn rubbish.

"Last year we went to more than 100 rubbish fires around the Far North," he said.

"Those fires were unnecessary, and we don't want to see a repeat of those high numbers this summer."